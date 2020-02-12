Kamal Haasan to play a cameo in Rajinikanth's film? Big collaboration of the superstars awaited after 35 years

The latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan might play a cameo in Rajinikanth's film. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

A few days back, the buzz was that the next film of superstar Rajinikanth will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Productions. Now, the latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan might play a cameo in Rajinikanth's film. However, there is no official word regarding the same. If this report turns out to be true, this will be an epic and landmark moment in Kollywood cinema, as these two superstars will be joining hands after almost 35 years. Reportedly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj met Rajinikanth to discuss about the scrips and apparently, there are high chances of their collaboration.

The script first went to Kamal Haasan, who thought that Rajinikanth would actually fit the bill. IndianExpress quoted a source saying, “Initially, Lokesh had pitched the story to Kamal Haasan. Since he felt the script would suit Rajinikanth better, he asked Lokesh to narrate it to him.” The source adds, “The film is going to be a surprise package for both Rajini and Kamal fans, as it may have Kamal playing a cameo.” The same report suggests that the shooting of the film might go on floors in the second half of this year. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Kamala Haasan is busy with his much-anticipated film, Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.

On the other hand, after Darbar, Rajinikanth is busy with the shooting of Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has an ensemble of cast on board including Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Sathish, among the others.

