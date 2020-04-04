Kamal Haasan on PM Narendra Modi’s video message: Expected that he would speak about more important things

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and expressed his disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video call.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video on Friday, Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and expressed his disappointment. He stated that he had expected the Prime Minister to address more important things like how the country has planned to deliver the essentials and how the nation is planning to combat the outbreak. Taking a satirical note on the PM’s speech, he stated that he was disappointed.

It is to be noted that Kamal Haasan extended his support to Prime Minister’s imposition of Janata Curfew and the nationwide lockdown. He has been actively spreading awareness on social media while encouraging people to stay indoors. He has also sought the government’s approval to convert his former residence into a temporary hospital to treat COVID 19 patients. Earlier, he made the headlines when the Chennai Corporation put up a ‘Home Quarantine’ notice at the Makkal Needhi Maiam office. The notice was taken down as it created panic among the public.

பிரதமர் பேசுகிறார் என்றதும் நான் அதிகம் எதிர்பார்த்தேன். பாதுகாப்புக்கவசங்கள் தட்டுப்பாடுக்கான தீர்வு, அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்கள் தட்டுப்பாடின்றி விநியோகம், ஏழைமக்களின் வாழ்வாதாரம், வருங்கால பொருளாதார நடவடிக்கை என, ஆனால் நாம் என்றோ கையில் எடுத்த டார்ச்சுக்கே அவர் இன்றுதான் வருகிறார். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 3, 2020

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. Critically acclaimed actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role. The film made the headlines recently after three crew members died on the sets following an accident.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

