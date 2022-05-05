Kamal Haasan poses with Kapil Sharma on the sets of TKSS as he promotes Vikram; WATCH

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest superstars in the south Indian film industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The senior actor has given some iconic movies in his career so far and it is a treat to watch him on screen every time. Interestingly, Kamal is currently gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Vikram and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In fact, as per a recent buzz, Kamal has flown to Mumbai to promote Vikram and was recently spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a video wherein Kamal Haasan was seen posing on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, host Kapil Sharma was also seen arriving to greet the megastar and the duo had posed together on the set. Kapil was all smiles as he hugged Kamal Haasan as they posed for the camera. In the video, Kamal was seen wearing a brown coloured suit. On the other hand, Kapil was seen wearing a black t-shirt on the sets.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma’s video:

Meanwhile talking about Vikram, the action thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and comes with a great ensemble of cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The music of Vikram is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is slated to release on June 3 this year.

