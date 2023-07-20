Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati chit-chat at party ahead of Project K’s Comic-Con debut; VIDEO

Project K will make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con very soon. The film’s team has already arrived there. They, like us, seem just as excited for the teaser and title release of the highly anticipated venture. Just yesterday, Prabhas’ first look from the Nag Ashwin directorial was released to a mostly negative reaction. But the team seems unfazed by the negative reactions. Looking at the confidence displayed by Project K's team, it would not be wrong to say that they are confident in the vision they created.

The film's team was spotted at a media party event in San Diego chitchatting with one another. Videos from the event are now all over social media.

Video of Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati engaging in chit-chat at a media party

Team Project K is all set for its San Diego Comic-Con debut

The actors were in the company of Project K’s director, Nag Ashwin. In the videos, they were seen laughing and overall having a great time.

Till now, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s looks from the film have been released. Both of their first-look reveals have received mild responses from fans. It will be interesting to see what the look reveals of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan will be like. It remains to be seen whether their first-look posters will also get a similar reaction from fans.

Even with the mild responses to the look reveals, Project K remains one of the most exciting films to release. Already, there have been multiple factors pertaining to the film that make it a must-watch for many. From the ideal cast to Nag Ashwin’s vision, Project K is expected to be inventive and path-breaking. Let's hope this is indeed the case.

What is Project K?

There have been multiple interpretations regarding the title of this Nag Ashwin directorial. Project K is the tentative title of the film. Fans have been coming up with their own guesses related to the film’s title. Therefore, Project K’s title and teaser reveal at Comic-Con will be one that interests many.

A lot has already been said about the huge star cast of the film, which comprises Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Hopefully, the film will do justice to its talented cast by giving all of the actors solid characters to play.

ALSO READ: Kanguva: What do the scars on Suriya's body in the pre-look poster decode about his warrior role?