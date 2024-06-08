Kamal Haasan praises Pawan Kalyan for his victory in Assembly Polls, says, ‘Proud of you brother’

Pawan Kalyan is on cloud 9 after his political party emerged victorious in the 2024 Assembly Elections. Soon after his historic win, renowned personalities from the film fraternity showered him with loads of warm wishes. The latest actor to join the club is our very own Ulaga Nayagan, aka Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan wishes Pawan Kalyan his massive massive Assembly Polls victory

The Vishwaroopam actor took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to share a heartfelt message for the actor-turned-politician on Friday (June 7).

He wrote, “Had an emotional conversation and conveyed my heartfelt congratulations to Shri @PawanKalyan on his electoral triumph! I wish him the best as he embarks on this journey of serving the hopes and aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Proud of you brother!”

The Gunna actor’s gesture shows the sweet bond that he shares with Pawan Kalyan.

For the unversed, the Vakeel Saab actor scripted history by winning in his constituency with a massive vote difference of 70,354 votes.

Appreciating Pawan Kalyan party’s exceptional performance, PM Modi too praised him by calling him an 'aandhi' (storm). In response to PM Modi's remark, the Teen Maar actor smiled and folded his hands as a gesture of showing respect.

His party, the Jana Sena Party, is in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, led by Chandrababu Naidu.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan is juggling between some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of his Indian 2 on July 12, 2024.

The much-awaited film is the sequel to the 1996 cult movie Indian, with Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Indian 2 is a vigilante action flick with the story of a former freedom fighter who takes vengeance upon anyone who resorts to corruption and threatens the country’s integrity.

Apart from Indian 2, the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. As per the reports, currently, the makers are filming a huge action sequence at Pondicherry airport. Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Ashok Selvan have joined the schedule.

