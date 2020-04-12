Kamal Haasan questions Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami about his inability to take a decision on the lockdown

Kamal Haasan shared a post on his Twitter account asking the Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami about his inability to take a decision on the lockdown when the other state CMs, has taken a decision.

The south megastar Kamal Haasan shared a post on his Twitter account asking the Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami about his inability to take a decision on the lockdown. The Indian 2 actor wrote in his tweet that what was the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister waiting for as the other state CMs, has taken a decision on the lockdown situation in the country. The south star who featured in film Hey Ram stated further that Chief Ministers of other states have taken an autonomous decision about the Coronavirus lockdown, and yet he was still waiting.

Kamal Haasan wrote in his tweet that the Tamil Nadu CM was waiting for his Master? Haasan further writes that he was the voice of the people and from the people and urged the Tamil Nadu CM to wake up and not sit still in his chair. The actor is known to be vocal about his political opinion and this time was no different. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film titled Indian 2. This film is helmed by south director Shankar. The film will also stars, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in crucial roles.

Check out Kamal Haasan's tweet:

While other state CMs take an autonomous call on lockdown, What are you waiting for, my Honourable CM? Your Master's voice? My voice is of the People and from them. Wake up sir while you sit, still in your chair. — Kamal Haasan (ikamalhaasan) April 12, 2020

The film is a second part to the original film Indian. The upcoming film Indian 2 brings back Kamal Haasan as the fierce Senapathy. The director had previously shared a still from the film Indian 2 of the lead actor in his Senapathy avatar. The fans were delighted to see Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look.

