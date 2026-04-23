Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Ajith, Shruti Haasan arrive to vote in TN Elections 2026

Chennai witnessed the arrival of many biggies, as today marks an important day. Setting a great example, the celebrities arrived to use their power that could change the future of the state. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan came with his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan. Soon after, Rajinikanth was papped in the city. Dhanush, Ajith, and others also made stylish entries.

Celebs spotted out and about in Chennai

Among the many celebs who gave a pleasant surprise to their fans in Chennai was superstar Kamal Haasan. The legend arrived wearing a simple black shirt with a pair of formal pants and a cap. He was joined by his daughter Shruti Haasan. The Coolie actress wore a black kurta-pajama set and carried a multi-colored dupatta. With open hair, a black bindi, a pair of hoops, and bright lips, she completed her look.

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Thalapathy Vijay was also clicked. The Jana Nayagan actor came to fulfill his democratic duty.

Actress Trisha Krishnan, known for working in the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries, also made an appearance. Keeping it simple, she came dressed up in a green and pink cotton co-ord set. With her hair left open and simple makeup, she made her way inside.

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Actor Ajith Kumar is known for delivering hits and impressive the fashion police with his stylish looks. Once again, he made heads turn with his ensemble on the streets of Chennai. The senior actor of Tamil cinema was papped in an all-white suit, a pair of dark eyewear and formal shoes, complementing his salt and pepper look.

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Chiyaan Vikram came with his entourage of security to be part of the important event. After using his power, the actor made sure to bring a smile to his fans’ faces by clicking pictures with them. He was also spotted sweetly engaging with a little kid.

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Actor, singer and lyricist, Dhruv Vikram also made heads turn in Chennai. The Adithya Varma debutant made his presence felt as he made a hero-like entry. To beat the summer heat, he stepped out wearing a white linen shirt with matching pants.

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