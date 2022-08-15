Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha wish fans on Independence Day 2022

On the 75th Independence Day of India, many South celebs like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others took to social media and extended warm wishes to their fans. Kamal Haasan also posted a long note in Tamil, and said, "My hearty wishes to every Indian who is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India."

Kamal Haasan is currently in the USA where he interacted with the fans and spoke about his 63 years in the industry. A part of Vikram actor's note in Tamil translates as, "Let us recall with gratitude the services of the brave freedom fighters of yesteryears and the personnel of the three armed forces who stand guard at our borders to enable us to celebrate this day. Courage and sacrifice is meant for everybody. Let us inculcate these." He also wrote, 'Let us take a vow not to forget history.'

Read the full note below:

On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth wished everyone 'Happy Independence Day 2022'. He also joined 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are among many other celebs who extended warm greetings to their fans on the occasion.

The Liger actor, sharing a photo of him with tricolour on Twitter wrote, "We are Indians!!!Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India."

