Kamal Haasan REACTS on JNU Violence: It is injustice and definitely panicking

Recently, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan reacted on the JNU violence. Vishwaroopam actor while talking to media said that how the situation is worrying and that he can keep on talking about it.

The country is strongly divided in their opinion about the recent protest at JNU by the students. Bollywood actress also joined the protest recently and in no time, she was trolled and attacked on social media for taking a stand on a contentious matter. Many celebrities too have expressed their opinions on the same. Recently, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan reacted on the JNU violence. Vishwaroopam actor while talking to media said that how the situation is worrying and that he can keep on talking about it.

"It's really worrying. If this happens to students, it's definitely panicking. It's also injustice and I can keep on saying more about it. This situation should change, the dictatorship should change," said Kamal Haasan at a recent media event. Kamal Haasan is known for his bold statements and opinions on politics and current matters. Earlier, he had also spoken about the Jamia Milia violence. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, star Allu Arjun also reacted to the JNU protests.

The Telugu star said, "I will be very honest. I like what recently said. Primarily we are entertainers. We do have a voice, we do have the strength to talk about issues. But we have to be very careful in what we talk because we have an impact."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to hit the big screens again; Check deets

He further said, “I was disturbed by the violence and hoped that there will be a beautiful solution to the issue."

Credits :India Today

Read More