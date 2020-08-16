Kamal Haasan reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement; Says 'Your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed'

Kamal Haasan has taken to social media and penned a special note for MS Dhoni post the Indian cricketer's retirement. Check out his tweet.

One of India’s most favourite cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. It’s almost like an era has come to an end with this piece of news related to the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Mahi, as he fondly called by his fans, took to social media and shared a video of his incredible journey. He wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The news of Dhoni’s retirement has spread like wildfire and fans and celebs alike have sent heartfelt messages for him on social media. Among them is Kamal Haasan who has taken to Twitter and penned a special note for the Indian skipper that reads, “Dear @msdhoni. Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues.”

Dear msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues. — Kamal Haasan (ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020

Earlier, many other celebs from the South film industry reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement. Right from Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty, and R Madhavan, almost everyone has thanked the cricketer for his selfless contribution to the field of Indian cricket. Some of them also shared throwback pictures with Dhoni and reminisced their fond memories with him on social media. They have also sent their best wishes to him for his future endeavours.

