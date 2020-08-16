  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kamal Haasan reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement; Says 'Your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed'

Kamal Haasan has taken to social media and penned a special note for MS Dhoni post the Indian cricketer's retirement. Check out his tweet.
11325 reads Mumbai
Kamal Haasan reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement; Says 'Your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed' Kamal Haasan reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement; Says 'Your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed'

One of India’s most favourite cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. It’s almost like an era has come to an end with this piece of news related to the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Mahi, as he fondly called by his fans, took to social media and shared a video of his incredible journey. He wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”  

The news of Dhoni’s retirement has spread like wildfire and fans and celebs alike have sent heartfelt messages for him on social media. Among them is Kamal Haasan who has taken to Twitter and penned a special note for the Indian skipper that reads, “Dear @msdhoni. Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues.”

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier, many other celebs from the South film industry reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement. Right from Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty, and R Madhavan, almost everyone has thanked the cricketer for his selfless contribution to the field of Indian cricket. Some of them also shared throwback pictures with Dhoni and reminisced their fond memories with him on social media. They have also sent their best wishes to him for his future endeavours.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Mohanlal and other celebs thank Mahi for giving best memories

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement