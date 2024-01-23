Kamal Haasan REACTS to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: ‘My view has not changed in 30 years’

The highly anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place on January 22nd, in the presence of prominent faces from across the country. Several actors, sportspersons, and politicians from various parts of the country flew in to witness the historic ceremony.

While many celebrities who were present at the holy location turned to social media to share pictures and videos from the ceremony, others who were unable to make it to Ayodhya took to social media to express their feelings. In the latest update, actor-politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the media questioning him about the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The veteran actor mentioned that he had once answered this question 30 years ago and that his reply remained the same.

Kamal Haasan’s statement in 1991

In 1991, Kamal Haasan made a public statement following major riots at Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, where he said that it doesn’t make a difference whether it is a Rama Temple or a Babar mosque, and added that he believes in people with the ideology of no religious differences. He further stressed the same point in 2000 in his film Hey Ram, which featured a song titled ‘Ramar Aanalum, Babar Aanalum Sneham Onu Thaan,’ which literally translates to ‘irrespective of whether its Rama or Babar, love is the same.’

Prominent faces at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya was attended by well-known faces nationwide. From the South, prominent actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Rishab Shetty, and several others were seen. Further, it is understood that although he had received an invitation, Mohanlal could not attend the inauguration owing to prior commitments with film promotions.

Additionally, other prominent names like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and more were also seen attending the ceremony.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which will be released this year. The film features an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and more in prominent roles.

Further, he is set to reunite with Mani Ratnam after 37 long years for a film titled Thug Life. The film is said to have Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, and many more in crucial roles, and has music composed by AR Rahman. The actor is also set to join hands with H Vinoth as well as stunt choreographers Anbariv in films tentatively titled KH233 and KH237, respectively.