Kamal Haasan recalls memories with Queen Elizabeth as he mourns her demise; Says 'she was loved by world'
Kamal Haasan paid tribute to royal highness Queen Elizabeth, who passed at the age of 96 and recalled the memories he shared on sets of Marudhanayagam
As Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and mourned the loss. He recalled his memories with her, when she came to India for the launch of his ambitious project Marudhanayagam and also shared a pic with the Queen. He also stated that he is saddened by the news of her demise.
On September 9, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a throwback pic with the Queen as he mourned the loss. In a series of tweets, the Vishwaroopam actor offered his condolences to Queen Elizabeth's family members and the citizens of England. He wrote in Tamil, which loosely translates as, "I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who had been the queen for seventy years. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of Marudhanyagam. It was probably the only film shoot she attended. I still vividly remember meeting her at the palace 5 years ago at a cultural event in London. My deepest condolences to the people of England and the Royal Family for the loss of their beloved Queen."
In 1997, Queen Elizabeth II came to India and attended the launch of Kamal Haasan's 83 crores film Marudhanyagam. She spent time with the actor on sets and also watched a short battle scene from the movie. However, the film got shelved due to financial reasons as an International company backed out from funding. Marudhanayagam was based on the life of 18th-century freedom fighter Maruthanayagam Pillai and was directed, acted and produced by Kamal Haasan.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 afternoon as confirmed by the Royal family in a statement. The 96-year-old monarch breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.