Kamal Haasan recalls memories with Queen Elizabeth as he mourns her demise; Says 'she was loved by world'

As Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and mourned the loss. He recalled his memories with her, when she came to India for the launch of his ambitious project Marudhanayagam and also shared a pic with the Queen. He also stated that he is saddened by the news of her demise.

On September 9, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a throwback pic with the Queen as he mourned the loss. In a series of tweets, the Vishwaroopam actor offered his condolences to Queen Elizabeth's family members and the citizens of England. He wrote in Tamil, which loosely translates as, "I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who had been the queen for seventy years. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of Marudhanyagam. It was probably the only film shoot she attended. I still vividly remember meeting her at the palace 5 years ago at a cultural event in London. My deepest condolences to the people of England and the Royal Family for the loss of their beloved Queen."