Kamal Haasan is recovering well from surgery & will interact after few days; Shruti & Akshara issue statement

In a statement, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan mentioned that Kamal's operation went on well and he will start interacting after a few days of rest.

Kamal Haasan, who recently completed hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil fourth season, went under the knife yesterday. He had earlier announced on his social media space that a follow up surgery was on the cards and that he would get back to work after the surgery. For the unversed, he sustained an injury in his knee during an accident a few years ago. His daughters and actresses Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan have now issued a statement, where they have mentioned that his surgery was successful and he is recovering well.

They also stated that he will start interacting with people after a few days of rest. They also thanked the medical professionals for taking good care of him. On the acting front, it is expected that the shooting of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will be restarted soon. The shooting process was brought to a halt when three crew members lost their lives during a mishap on the sets. A crane, which was placed as a property, came down crashing. It was also reported that Kajal Aggarwal and Kamal Haasan had escaped the accident as they both were on the sets minutes before the accident happened.

See the statement here:

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

A case was filed and before the makers could resume the shooting process, pandemic hit the nation. On the other hand, it was also announced on Haasan’s birthday that he will be joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster drama titled Vikram. The makers had revealed that Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. It is expected that more details regarding the film’s cast and crew will be revealed soon.

