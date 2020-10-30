Kamal Haasan to release the first look poster of his 232nd film on November 7?

The latest news reports of actor Kamal Haasan unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is generating a lot of interest among the fans.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that megastar Kamal Haasan will be unveiling the first look poster of his 232nd film on November 7, which is the actor's 66th birthday. The hashtag #Ulaganayagan232 was trending on social media. The southern superstar Kamal Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The latest news reports of the actor Kamal Haasan unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is generating a lot of interest among the fans and followers of the actor.

The news reports state that the lead actor's 232nd film will have well known music composer Anirudh Ravichander doing the music direction. The news reports further go on to state that the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will be a political thriller. The film is expected to go on floors very soon. The director of the much awaited drama is expected to announce the film's cast and crew of the film. The southern superstar Kamal Haasan will also essay the lead in the upcoming film Indian 2.

The film is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film Indian 2 will bring back the lead actor Kamal Haasan in his senapathy look. The director had previously shared the lead actor's look in his senapathy avatar some time back. Indian 2 will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan takes the case of Suresh and Sanam’s spat)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×