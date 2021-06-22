Kamal Haasan to replace Thalapathy Vijay in AR Murugadoss' sequel of Thuppakki?

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan would be replacing Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor in AR Murugadoss directorial sequel, Thuppakki

Thuppakki, which was released in 2012 starring Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal, was the biggest hit of Tamil cinema. Around May 2020, there was news that the sequel of Thuppakki will be released. It was said that Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss will reunite for the sequel, Thuppakki 2.

Later, it was also said that Thuppakki 2 was shelved but now there are new rumours about the film. Now, rumours are coming out that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is going to star in the sequel of Thuppakki. According to reports, Kamal Haasan will be replacing Thalapthy Vijay in the sequel. However, nothing is confirmed yet. For now, these are considered just mere rumours.

It was allegedly also said that SS Thaman was roped in to compose music for the sequel of Thuppakki. If this is true, then fans are excepting some rocking dance moves with pounding mass background music and songs from the sequel.

Thuppakki was about an Indian army officer on a mission to track a sleeper terrorist cell. Kajal Aggarwal who played the female lead in Thuppakki is once again being considered for the sequel. We will however have to wait for an official announcement from Murugadoss about the same.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently working on a Tamil film titled Indian 2, which is the sequel of Director Shankar’s and Kamal Haasan’s 1996 blockbuster Indian. The film is directed by S. Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The cast of the film includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Manobala and Nedumudi Venu among others.

Credits :Hans India

