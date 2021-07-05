Kamal Haasan replies to director Alphonse Puthren's request: New age filmmakers should move beyond being awed

Kamal Haasan has requested the new-age filmmakers to move beyond what they did 30 years ago and create their own classics.

Recently, Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren revealed he was amazed by Kamal Haasan's role in the 1990 film Michael Madana Kama Rajan. He further requested Kamal Haasan to reveal some secrets behind the film. Now, the Tamil superstar has penned a long note followed by a series of posts on his Instagram talking about some great filmmakers and classic movies. Well, the Indian actor assured he will be revealing some secrets on filmmaking soon, and he finally does it.

Sharing a black and white collage of some legends like Ananthu, Mr Singeetham and Mr.K.Balachander, Kamal Haasan in a long post wrote, "Here’s replying to the request of Mr.Alphonse and many more puthrans, when I said master class I was not talking about me as the master . The reason I did not teach is because teaching needs a bigger sacrifice, that which equals a mother. I am a student ,a perennial student which means I am more selfish than a teacher and I am willing to learn with the class but to address a class am not too sure .Not that am nervous but it’s because I have a bigger appetite than a teacher and that’s why I need more teachers ,like I need a bigger plate to eat from."

The post further reads, "I have always stayed that way and this is the reason why I learnt so much from Mr.Ananthu ,Mr.Singeetham and Mr.K.Balachander ,who are all masters at the art of teaching which is one of the noblest and ancient professions. I have always had gurus who only gave and I am trying to emulate the same quality and share my experiences during my learning process, but only if you return the favour by promising to do better than I and my gurus."

Kamal Haasan requested the new-age filmmakers to move beyond what they did 30 years ago and create their own classics.

Also Read: Arya to Oopiri: 5 blockbuster movies that were rejected by Jr NTR

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×