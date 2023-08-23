Kamal Haasan brings in a massive change to S Shankar's Indian 2: Reports

Kamal Haasan is going to be part of a lot of exciting projects in the near future, not just as an actor but also as a producer. In between his roles as an actor and producer, Kamal is reported to have taken up another role, that of an editor. It is rumored that Kamal Haasan has been helping out with the editing of his upcoming film, the S Shankar-directed Indian 2.

As per the reports, Indian 2’s length is now approximately five hours. Therefore, the film’s makers reportedly made the decision to turn the film into two parts. Indian 2 is already the sequel to Indian, which was released in 1996 and was also made under the same combination of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar. The film was also India's official entry to the Academy Awards that very year.

But contrary to what the makers believe, Kamal Haasan does not feel that the film requires two parts. Therefore, rumors have been indicating that the actor has taken on the mantle of editor for Indian 2 and is helping reduce the length of the film. It has to be seen what the makers ultimately decide regarding the release of Indian 2. It will all, at the end of the day, depend on the reception that the fans give to Indian 2.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 has an exciting cast, including the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

When speaking on Indian 2, Kamal had previously revealed that the film would talk about the present political situation. He further elaborated that he will talk about his views regarding the present political scenario through S Shankar. The actor had also mentioned in an interview that he had signed Indian 2, keeping in mind his political career. But ever since the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, the Kalki 2898 AD actor has been actively signing back-to-back films in multiple languages.

