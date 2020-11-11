Kamal Haasan to restart work on the shelved film Marudhanayagam?

Featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, Marudhanayagam was planned to be a magnum opus which was launched in a grand event in 1997.

We all know that Kamal Haasan’s Marudhanayam was shelved over two decades back. Now, a report has come up stating that the actor has plans to restart the film with some minor changes as per today’s trends. While no official confirmation is made on this update, it is still an exciting news to the actor’s fans. It is to be noted that a recent report stated that Kamal Haasan has no plans to restart Marudhunayagam.

Featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, Marudhanayagam was planned to be a magnum opus which was launched in a grand event in 1997. The film made nationwide headlines after Queen Elizabeth II made her presence at the launch and she was the guest of honor. Kamal Haasan directly handled the script and story, and the film was supposed to be produced by the British Company along with Raj Kamal Films. Few scenes for the film were also shot and the British Company backed off for unknown reasons. This lead to the wrapping up of the film and it was never revisited. There are reports from time to time that the film will be shot and produced. However, no progress has ever been made.

Meanwhile, a title teaser of the actor’s upcoming film Vikram was released by the makers earlier last week. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film. Rest of the film’s cast and crew have not been revealed yet.

