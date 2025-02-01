Kamal Haasan returns from US after completing course on AI; shares update on his next projects

Kamal Haasan had ventured to the US back in September 2024, taking up a course in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Now, the legendary actor has returned to India after completing the same.

As per Times Now, the actor was seen talking to the media at the airport, where Haasan spilled details about his next movie. The actor has apparently finished writing the script, which will likely be his project with action director duo Anbarivu.

However, the actor did not divulge more information about his next venture as a writer. Moreover, talking at the airport, Haasan reaffirmed that his film Thug Life would be releasing on June 5, 2025.

In an early report by the Deccan Chronicle, it was reported that Kamal Haasan went to the US to study the uses of AI. The actor, who is known for understanding and implementing various technologies in his movies, is likely to adapt his findings in upcoming projects.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s cinematic front, the actor was last seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The movie, which served as the sequel to 1996’s Indian, featured the aged martial artist and veteran freedom fighter Senapathy returning to India to continue his fight against corruption.

With Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the Shankar directorial featured an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and many more in key roles.

Ending on a cliffhanger note, the film is set to continue itself with a third installment titled Indian 3, which is likely to release in 2025.

Aside from the movie with Anbarivu, the actor is also joining hands with director Mani Ratnam for gangster action venture, Thug Life. The movie, which is co-written by Haasan, has Silambarasan TR in a key role with actors like Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and more in supporting characters.