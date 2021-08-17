Kamal Haasan reunites with his family after renovation of his ancestral home; SEE PHOTOS

Kamal Haasan recently visited his ancestral home and posed for photos with the people he grew up with. Suhasini Maniratnam, who also grew up with Kamal Haasan in the same house shared a few photos with the family including Anu Hasan and Charuhasan. Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara can also be seen in the photos.

Sharing a picture-perfect moment, Suhasini wrote: "Going back home to the family house in Eldams road. All the bright Hasans (sic)." She also introduced every member of the family in the photo. "Picture one Sitting Rama. Hasini, Kamal, Charu Hasan, Komalam, Dr Nandhini Bashini Standing. Anu (Radha) Gautham, Akshara (sic)," actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam tweeted.

It was quite a nostalgic moment for Kamal Haasan, who is back to his 60-year-old house after months. The house recently got renovated.

On the work front, Haasan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects. He will resume shooting for Vikram and will start prepping up for Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Suhasini was last seen in the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will next be seen in her husband Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

