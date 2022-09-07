Kamal Haasan reveals he and Rajinikanth were set to play these roles in 90s discusses Ponniyin Selvan

Although Ponniyin Selvan will be seeing the light now in 2022, Back from 30 years it has been under discussion. Yes, the movie was actually planned by Mani Ratnam to be made with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in 1989 but things couldn't work for best-known reasons. However, now Kamal Haasan, who attended the Ponniyin Selvan event, which took place on Tuesday night, revealed what character he and Rajinikanth were set to play.

KamalHaasan opened up about the competition he and Rajinikanth had to play Vandhiyathevan in the 90sdiscussed Ponniyin Selvan. The Vikram star said,"Sivaji sir told me to cast Rajini as Vanthiyathevan. I told him that I wanted to play it, but he insisted that I played ArunmozhiVarman instead."

For unversed, currently in Ponniyin Selvan Karthi is playing the role of Vanthiyathevan, who is a swashbuckling adventurer and a spy. Jayaram Ravi is playing Arunmozhi Varnam in the film. He is the visionary prince and architect of the golden era, the original gangster of Ponniyin Selvan.

Rajinikanth also revealed that he wanted to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan but Mani Ratnam rejected it. The superstar said, "I wanted to be a part of #PS1 somehow, so I asked Mani sir if I can play Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. He denied the offer saying my fans would not be happy. Anyone else would have taken it, but Mani denied it and this is what makes him unique!"

Yesterday, the gran trailer and audio launch event took place and it was star-studded event as Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi along with AR Rahman, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the event. The trailer of the film was dropped in midnight, after much delay, due to technical difficulties that the makers faced. The wait however was worth it as it delivered and lived up to the expectations it had to live up to. The trailer is a visual spectacle and guarantees a solid story, backed by spectacular performances.