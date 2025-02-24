Kamal Haasan REVEALS if he would ever start his own acting school; ‘I cannot interfere…’

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. With a career spanning decades, there is hardly a genre he hasn’t explored, showcasing immense versatility at his core. Recently, the veteran star shared his thoughts on whether he would consider opening an acting school to mentor aspiring actors.

Speaking at the FICCI MEBC South event in Chennai, Kamal Haasan mentioned that while he has considered the idea, he fears that his teachings, rooted in his era, might not align with the evolving demands of modern cinema, potentially interfering with the growth of young actors.

The Thug Life star then jokingly added that, in the process, he might end up becoming a student himself under the pretext of teaching.

Kamal Haasan said, “I cannot interfere with the growth of a future actor because I will be teaching him the acting of my time. It will be useful for him only like how my predecessor’s acting has been useful for me. I can’t exactly copy that acting and bring it forth to an audience who doesn’t know who I’ve learnt it from. I would love to start an acting school, but I will be sitting with the students and learning under the pretext of teaching.”

Advertisement

Speaking along the same lines, Kamal Haasan shared an incident from Los Angeles, where he had anonymously attended an acting school. However, he was soon recognized by someone, forcing him to discontinue his participation.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has been making headlines for his impressive lineup of upcoming films. Among them, Thug Life has generated significant anticipation among fans.

Additionally, another highly awaited project is Indian 3, the much-anticipated triquel of the beloved film franchise.