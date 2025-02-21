Kamal Haasan reveals THIS one similarity his upcoming Mani Ratnam film Thug Life shares with 1987’s Nayakan

Kamal Haasan recently returned from the USA and is eagerly awaiting the release of his next movie, Thug Life, slated to hit theaters on June 5, 2025. In a recent public appearance, the actor revealed a certain detail about Thug Life that is similar to his iconic film Nayakan.

While discussing the film, Kamal Haasan was cautious not to reveal too much. As the actor mentioned, director Mani Ratnam felt that sharing details might affect the audience's experience. However, Haasan did say, "In Nayakan, there was a question about whether the protagonist is a good person or bad."

"Similarly, Thug Life explores the same theme. Even after watching the movie, you might realize that the protagonist is a mix of both good and evil," he added.

For those unaware, Nayakan, released in 1987, marked Mani Ratnam’s first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The film depicted the story of Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster known for his benevolent nature.

Starting as a slum dweller, he eventually becomes one of the most respected crime lords, shaping even his adversaries in various ways. The film considered a cult classic, was loosely based on the life of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and drew inspiration from the Hollywood classic The Godfather.

With Haasan in the lead role, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Saranya, Janagaraj, Delhi Ganesh, Karthika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Tinnu Anand, and many more in key roles.

Now, in 2025, the legendary actor-director duo is set to take theaters by storm once again with Thug Life. The gangster action flick co-stars Silambarasan TR and features an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Apart from Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is also expected to grace the big screen this year with Indian 3, directed by Shankar.