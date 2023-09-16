Kamal Haasan revives silent film era; Pushpak set for re-release

Alam Ara, the Hindustani film by Ardeshir Irani was a major turning point in Indian cinema. The film was the first ever Indian film to incorporate sound as part of the film, paving the way for more talkies to be made in the future. Although silent films still existed, the number was decreasing rapidly, until they stopped being produced altogether for a mainstream audience.

But this changed in 1987, when Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the prominent director behind films like Michael Madana Kama Rajan and Magalir Mattum, decided to make a film with no dialogues again. The film had an ensemble cast that featured names like Kamal Haasan, Amala Akkineni, Pratap Pothen, Tinu Anand, and Samir Khakhar and was released under two names: Pushpak and Pesum Padam.

In the latest update, Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International has taken to social media to announce that the 1987 film will be re-released in theaters soon.

The post by the production house said:

“#Pushpak #Pesumpadam, a pioneer in silent black comedy and an iconic masterpiece of Indian cinema, will be re-released in theaters soon.”

Check out the post below

Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan’s 2006 action-thriller film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon was also re-released. The re-release of the film also garnered a highly positive response from the public.

More about Pushpak

Pushpak is a silent black comedy film that deals with an unemployed graduate, who encounters an unconscious drunk rich man and takes over his lifestyle. But, identity theft also leads to a series of unfortunate, yet funny, events.

What’s next for Kamal Haasan

The Vikram actor has four films lined up, although no release date has been announced for any of them. He will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next film, Kalki, which also features other prominent names like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and more.

The post-production for Indian 2, the sequel of the 1996 film by S Shankar is also underway. Apart from these, the Uttama Villain actor has also signed a film with H. Vinoth, which is tentatively titled KH233- Rise to Rule. Kamal Haasan would also be reuniting with Mani Ratnam after 37 years for KH234, which is also said to feature Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi as well.

ALSO READ: KH234: Makeup artist unknowingly confirms Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film