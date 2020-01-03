Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to hit the big screens again; Check deets

Media reports suggest that Kamal Haasan's 2001 movie Aalavandhan will be remastered and rereleased in theatres.

In what comes as a sweet piece of news to the fans of Kamal Haasan, reports claim that the actor’s critically acclaimed psycho-thriller movie, Aalavandhan, is set to be remastered and rereleased in theatres during mid-2020. Apparently, producer Thanu confirmed the news to Behindwoods while revealing that the film will be trimmed to 2 hours to make it crispier and engaging. The film had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles and it was released in 2001.

Apparently, the producer told that they decided to release the movie now, as this generation would be able to connect with the movie more than when it was released in 2001. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan in currently shooting the sequel of Indian, which is being directed by Shankar. The film will have Kajal Agarwal and Vivekh in key roles. It is being reported that actor Vivekh has already started shooting his portions of the movie. Shankar released a poster on Twitter, which had Kamal Haasan in a red tinted poster.

Reports suggest that, some big names including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are also roped in to play some crucial roles in the film. Rathnavelu is cranking the camera and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles. Meanwhile, a fake poster of the film was circulated online, and the makers took to social media to clarify that it was not the official first look.

Credits :Galatta Media

Read More