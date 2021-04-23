  1. Home
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Court directs makers of the Shankar directorial to sort out the issues

Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the male lead, while Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the leading ladies.
It is known that the upcoming Kollywood film Indian 2’s shooting got delayed and postponed several times due to various reasons. After the unfortunate accident on the sets, it was expected that the shooting will be resumed soon. However, pandemic gripped the country and shootings of films were halted. After the Coronavirus hit, several filmmakers volunteered to slash their remunerations. When it was expected that Indian 2’s shooting would be resumed, another hurdle came up.

The makers of Indian 2 wanted director Shankar to slash down the production costs, to which the director did not agree. Recently the producers of the film, Lyca Productions, filed a case against director Shankar in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on him to direct any other film before the completion of the Kamal Haasan starrer. Now, the High Court has directed the makers and Shankar to come together and hold discussions to sort out the issue. 

Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are the leading ladies. It also has Siddharth in a key role. The film had the late actor Vivek in a supporting role. It was reported recently that Shankar will reshoot his portions with a different actor. For the unversed, before the pandemic hit the country, three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film when a crane came down crashing. Before that, the shooting had to be postponed after Kamal Haasan sustained an injury in his knee.

