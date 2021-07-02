Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Court dismisses injunction against director Shankar

Post hearing both sides, the judge dismissed the injunction filed by Lyca, thereby giving a green signal to Shankar to pursue his other projects.

Director Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan had announced Indian 2, to be produced by Lyca Productions at a huge cost which came to a halt later. Lyca Productions had filed an injunction against the director in the Madras High Court, asking for the director to be prohibited from taking any other project before finishing Indian 2. The case came up for hearing before Justice N Sathish Kumar. On behalf of Lyca, it was argued as such – We had set a budget of Rs 150 crore for the project which has since stretched to about Rs 236 crore. But so far only 80 per cent of the work has been completed. Director Shankar has been paid Rs 32 crore already. We are ready to pay the remaining amount as well. The film was to be completed by last March but since the same hasn’t been done, it has caused a lot of loss.

On behalf of director Shankar, it was argued that while the budget was tabulated at Rs 270 crore, Lyca had insisted that it be brought to Rs 250 crore. It was Lyca that had caused unwanted delay post the shooting being started. Further delays were caused due to construction of sets, disbursal of funds, etc. The shooting was further delayed due to the make-up allergy that happened to Kamal Haasan, the crane accident, lockdown, etc. If shooting is kick-started again, from the director’s end, it was conveyed that the project would be completed by October.

Post hearing both sides, the judge dismissed the injunction filed by Lyca, thereby giving a green signal to Shankar to pursue his other projects. It may be recalled that Shankar has announced projects with Ram Charan and in the pipeline.

Credits :Dinamani

Share your comment ×