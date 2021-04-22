  1. Home
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Director Shankar to reshoot portions with late actor Vivek?

Vivek has said during several of his interviews that it was his dream to share the screen space with Kamal Haasan at least once.
The highly anticipated Kollywood film Indian 2 is being kept on hold for more than a year due to various reasons. Some reports even suggested that the makers shelved the project, while there has been no official news about the film by the makers. Now, a new report has come up stating that director Shankar Shanmugham has decided to reshoot the portions which have the lave actor Vivek in it. It is to be noted that it was Vivek’s dream to act with Kamal Haasan.

The actor has mentioned during his several interviews about his desire to share the screen space with Kamal. After 30 years, Vivek finally had a chance to work with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. However, now the makers have decided to remove Vivek’s portions as the shooting of his portions are not yet completed. The makers are reportedly looking for a replacement for actor Vivek’s portions in the film.

Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are the leading ladies. Actor Siddharth also has a crucial role in the film. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members on the sets lost their lives after a crane on the sets came down crashing. Vivek breathed his last last week after suffering a heart attack. The actor complained of uneasiness on Friday while shooting for a film, after which he was rushed to a hospital. On the early hours of Saturday, the hospital authorities issued a statement announcing his demise.

