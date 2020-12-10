Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Makers of the Shankar directorial to restart shooting process from January 2021?

The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets due to a mishap.

We all know that Kamal Haasan has two exciting projects in his kitty. While one of the film's titled Vikram is being made at a brisk pace, there’s no update about his film Indian 2 with Shankar. Now, buzz is that the film’s shooting will be restarted in January 2021, and Kamal Haasan will also join the sets in January. A while ago, it was reported that Kamal will shoot for his yet another upcoming film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj simultaneously.

While Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Pictures, Lyca Productions is bankrolling Indian 2. It has Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. AR Rahman will compose music for Indian 2. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film due to a mishap.

After the accident, COVID 19 gripped the nation and the shooting was halted. Now, it is expected that the makers will announce about the shooting soon. On the other hand, Vikram’s teaser was released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday and it received a huge positive response by the fans. The makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew of the film. It is expected that more details about the film’s shooting schedule and the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

