  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Makers of the Shankar directorial to restart shooting process from January 2021?

The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets due to a mishap.
12802 reads Mumbai
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Makers of the Shankar directorial to restart shooting process in January 2021?Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Makers of the Shankar directorial to restart shooting process in January 2021?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Kamal Haasan has two exciting projects in his kitty. While one of the film's titled Vikram is being made at a brisk pace, there’s no update about his film Indian 2 with Shankar. Now, buzz is that the film’s shooting will be restarted in January 2021, and Kamal Haasan will also join the sets in January. A while ago, it was reported that Kamal will shoot for his yet another upcoming film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj simultaneously.

While Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Pictures, Lyca Productions is bankrolling Indian 2. It has Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. AR Rahman will compose music for Indian 2. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film due to a mishap.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers of the Venkat Prabhu directorial wrap up shooting schedule in Pondicherry

After the accident, COVID 19 gripped the nation and the shooting was halted. Now, it is expected that the makers will announce about the shooting soon. On the other hand, Vikram’s teaser was released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday and it received a huge positive response by the fans. The makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew of the film. It is expected that more details about the film’s shooting schedule and the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Filmmaker Shankar to focus on THIS and not the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2?
Rakul Preet Singh on working in Indian 2: The better the people you work with, the more it rubs off on you
Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput to have a special dance track in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 or Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: Which movie are you most excited about? VOTE NOW
Kamal Haasan & Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 to be released in two parts? Find Out
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Vijay Deverakonda's fake news controversy to rumours of Indian 2 being shelved