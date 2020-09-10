Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Makers of Shankar directorial to wrap up the film in Jan 2021?

With this new report, it is anticipated that the will be rolled out soon now that the government has granted permission to start the shootings.

Ulaga Naayagan Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the sequel of his superhit film Indian. The film ran into troubles a number of times starting from when the production company was changed to the recent accident on the sets of the film. Recently, there were rumours that the film will be shelved. However, the makers issued clarification that the film will be rolled out after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers have plans to wrap up the film by January 2021. While no official update was made on this yet, this news has come as a sweet piece of surprise to the fans of Ulaga Nayagan. A report also came up recently stating that Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh have decided to slash their salaries for their upcoming film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and it has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor.

Indian 2 is a sequel of 1996 film Indian, which narrated a story of a freedom fighter’s rage against corruption in the society. Reports suggested that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as an 80-year-old woman and she will be playing the baddie in the film. Photos of Kamal Haasan from the sets of the film also surfaced online when the film was being shot. India 2 is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood.

Credits :The Times Of Times

