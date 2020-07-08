  1. Home
Kamal Haasan’s next film to be helmed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

While no official confirmation has been made on this news yet, it has made the fans go gaga as the director’s previous film Kaithi turned out to be megahit venture.
July 8, 2020
At a time when Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s fans are super excited after reports about their collaboration emerged, a new report has now surfaced stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing Kamal Haasan’s next film. While no official confirmation has been made on this news yet, it has made the fans go gaga as the director’s previous film Kaithi turned out to be megahit venture. If this turns out to be true, it would undoubtedly create a huge milestone for Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, hearsay has that Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions is bankrolling Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture with Rajinikanth as the lead actor. Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the leading ladies, while Siddharth will be seen playing a key role. He also recently hinted at Devar Magan’s sequel. Titled Thalaivan Irukindran, the film might have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. But it did not happen due to the COVID-19 situation. It is expected that the makers will come up with the new release date once the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Cineulagam

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Better he goes back to acting than hosting TV shows or trying to enter politics . he is made only for good acting .

