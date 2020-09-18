Kamal Haasan’s next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj to have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role?
A couple of days back, it was announced that Kamal Haasan will be joining hands with critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers have released a theme poster while revealing the film. However, they have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew or the title of the film. With this, there will be more speculation about the film’s female lead and the main antagonist. Now, it is being reported that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.
This rumour has come up after the social media interaction between Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan. Titled Thalaivan Irukkindran, the interaction was mainly about politics. Now that reports suggest that this new film will be a political thriller and it is speculated that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a key role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. An official update about the film’s rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.
Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films, it is touted to be a political thriller. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be restarted soon. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Taapsee Pannu. He will be next seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, which again is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.