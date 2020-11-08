Kamal Haasan’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Vikram; WATCH intense title teaser

Titled Vikram, it is expected that the film will be a hard hitting political drama. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander has composed music.

A couple of months ago, Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next directorial venture with Kamal Haasan. While the title and rest of the cast and crew are not announced yet, the director has now announced the title on social on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday. Media reports suggest that the film will be a hard-hitting political thriller. The makers shared that the film is titled Vikram along with a teaser and Kamal Haasan’s first look for the film.

He wrote, “Dear Guru..This is our humble gift to you sir.. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Please do keep inspiring us always sir @ikamalhaasan”. In the teaser, what we see is Kamal Haasan first preparing a meal and getting ready to eat the plater on a banana leaf. Later, a group of masked men can be seen sitting in the dinner table and it strikes a chord of the Last Supper. In the end, Kamal looks straight into the camera and asks in his intense voice, “Shall we start it?” The teaser ends with Kamal throwing two axes at someone and then the film’s title is revealed.

Watch the teaser here:

Dear Guru..This is our humble gift to you sir.. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Please do keep inspiring us always sir @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/z8mEbtgldU #ஆரம்பிக்கலாங்களா#என்வீரமேவாகையேசூடும் #vikram #HBDKamalHaasan — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 7, 2020

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Raashi Khanna & more pour the legendary star with wishes

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed only three films so far, emerged to be one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood as all his films were lauded by fans and critics alike. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs and film critics. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film titled Master with Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×