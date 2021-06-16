Kamal Haasan’s Papanasam: Meena to replace Gautami in the Jeethu Joseph directorial’s sequel?

The first part of Papanasam had Gautami on board, back when she was in a relationship with Kamal.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, Kamal Haasan is reportedly planning to do Papanasam 2 before starting the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. However, what has come as a disappointing rumour is that the makers might not rope in Gautami. As Kamal Haasan and Gautami had parted ways after being in a romantic relationship, it is reported that the makers have decided to go ahead with the film without her on board.

According to sources, the makers are considering Meena to play the role. It should be noted that Meena is the leading lady in the film’s original version Drishyam 2 in Malayalam and Drushyam 2 in Telugu. The first part of Papanasam had Gautami on board, back when she was in a relationship with Kamal. However, in 2016, the couple parted ways because of unknown issues. Now, director Jeethu Joseph and Kamal Haasan are planning to do the sequel. However, an official update regarding the same is not yet made by the makers.

Meanwhile, both Kamal Haasan and Gautami were actively involved in the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj was being shot on a brisk pace. However, when the lockdown was imposed, the shooting was brought to a halt. Titled Vikram, the film is touted to be a gangster flick and Kamal will be seen as a don. On the other hand, Meena will be seen playing the leading lady in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe.

