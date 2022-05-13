Kamal Haasan’s ‘Pathala Pathala’ lyrics land the actor in trouble; Police case filed against him

Kamal Haasan is one of the most renowned names in both Bollywood as well as South film industry. Ever since he announced his film Vikram, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, this film is all geared up for a grand release on June 3 and to keep the excitement levels high the makers released the first song Pathala Pathala recently. For the unversed, Kamal has himself penned the lyrics and sung the song and made it to the headlines. But now the actor is back in the limelight but not for a good reason. The latest buzz is that a case has been filed against Haasan for this song.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Times Of India, a social activist has claimed that the lyrics of Pathala Pathala are mocking the central government and it also cause division amongst the people. So, a case has been filed at the Police Commissioner's office in Chennai against Kamal Haasan requesting the film's team to remove certain lyrics from the song. The activist has also decided to file a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on Vikram's release if no action is taken on his recent complaint.

Meanwhile, the line from the song that has created so much controversy is "Gajjanaale Kaasille Kallalaiyum Kaasille Kaaichal Joram Neraiya Varudhu Thillalangadi Thillale Ondriyathin Thapaalae Onniyum Illa Ippaale Saavi Ipo Thirudan Kaila Thillalangadi Thillale." The song has been doing quite well on all musical platforms as fans enjoy Kamal Haasan’s local Madras slang. The song Pathala Pathala has received more than 14 million views with 770K+ likes and has been trending on the top.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan welcomes 'talented' Sai Pallavi on board as female lead for his next with Kamal Haasan; PICS