Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Productions not to bankroll Rajinikanth’s next? Find out

Superstar Rajinikanth's film under Raaj Kamal Productions might not happen as Rajinikanth is planning to concentrate on politics full time.

It was reported sometimes back that Rajinikanth’s next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Now, new reports have emerged stating that the film might not happen. According to The Times Of India, Rajinikanth has decided to concentrate on politics full time, and thus he might not be able to act in the film. It was reported that Rajinikanth lauded Lokesh Kanagaraj for his film Kaithi, and Kamal Haasan was also mighty impressed with the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar, in which Nayanthara played the leading lady. He will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena as female leads, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. The film was being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city and it has been brought to a halt since the lockdown for COVID 19.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, and Siddharth will be seen in a key role. The film made the headlines after an accident on the sets, which took the lives of three crew members. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture is master, which has Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads.

