Kamal Haasan, S. Shankar combo Indian 2- An Intro to be released by Rajinikanth on THIS date

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films releasing in 2024. The makers of the film recently announced that a glimpse of the upcoming film will be released on November 3.

Now, the production house, Lyca Productions has taken to social media to reveal that the first glimpse of the upcoming film will be revealed by none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. It was also announced that the intro will be released at 5:30 PM tomorrow. The makers wrote on their X:

“Their friendship that grew over the years has only gotten stronger with time! #SuperstarForUlaganayagan; ‘Superstar’ @rajinikanth will release ‘Ulaganayagan’ @ikamalhaasan and @shankarshanmugh’s INDIAN 2 - AN INTRO tomorrow at 5:30 PM”

Telugu teaser to be unveiled by SS Rajamouli

Rajinikanth unveiling the teaser itself was a cause of celebration for fans of both the acting legends, but the makers had more in store. The makers later announced that hit-maker SS Rajamouli will be releasing the Telugu teaser of the film as well. Taking to social media, Lyca Productions wrote:

“When two magnificent forces meet we are surely in for a treat; Magnum opus director @ssrajamouli will release ‘Ulaganayagan’ @ikamalhaasan and @shankarshanmugh’s INDIAN 2 - AN INTRO tomorrow at 5:30 PM”

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 was initially announced in 2017 as a sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. The film marks only the second collaboration between S. Shankar and Kamal Haasan and would have the Vishwaroopam actor reprising his dual roles as Senapathy and Chandru. The film also features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and many more in prominent roles.

It was also recently revealed that the film would be released in two parts owing to the length of the film. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while R. Rathnavelu cranks the camera. The additional cinematography has been done by Ravi Varman, known for films like Ponniyin Selvan and Sanju. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies. The film will reportedly hit the big screens on August 15, of next year.

