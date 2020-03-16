Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindran NOT shelved; Check details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thalaivan Irukindran, produced by Lyca Productions, has reportedly not been shelved.

Following the mishap on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 which costed life of three, there have been multiple reports about the movie and about Kamal Haasan’s next film, Thalaivan Irukkindran. Both the films will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Some reports came up suggesting that Lyca backed off Thalaivan Irukkindran following the mishap. However, according to Galatta Media, the film has not been shelved and it will take off as planned.

It was also announced earlier that Thalaivan Irukkindran will have Vadivelu in a key role and that AR Rahman will compose music for the film. For the unversed, three crew members from Indian 2, passed away due to the mishandling of a crane in the set property. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal escaped the accident in a whisker, as they both were in the accident spot moments before it happened. Kamal Haasan and the production house have announced financial aid to the family of the deceased.

Indian 2 will have Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Some reports suggest that she will be seen as an 80-year-old woman in the film and that she would be the main antagonist. The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. Directed by it is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which was also directed by Shankar. The first installment had Kamal in dual roles, one of a father, who fought for India’s freedom and the other of his son, who abused his power as a government official.

