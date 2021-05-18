Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: Antony Varghese to play a key role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?

Recently, Fahadh Faasil confirmed being a part of the film even though the makers have not yet announced his casting in the film.

It is well known by now that Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have come together for a film titled, Vikram. In April 2021, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh started the first schedule of Vikram. Now, a new piece of report has come up stating that Mollywood actor Antony Varghese has joined the cast of the film. However, there is no official update about the versatile actor’s role in the film. It was reported yesterday that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

When Vikram’s shooting schedule started, Lokesh took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with Kamal Haasan from their private jet and wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala," which means “Shall we start”. Recently, Fahadh Faasil confirmed being a part of the film even though the makers have not yet announced his casting in the film. It is anticipated that Fahadh Faasail will be seen as the main antagonist in Vikram.

An official update about the film’s list of full cast and crew is expected to be made soon. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films, it is touted to be a political thriller. When the film was launched, the makers also shared a short teaser revealing Kamal Haasan’s look in it. Other than this, Kamal Haasan also has in his kitty, Indian 2 directed by Shankar. It is anticipated that the film would be shelved by the makers owing to the issues between Shankar and the makers.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×