Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: Fahadh Faasil in talks to play main antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?

The makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming gangster flick are reportedly holding talks with Fahadh Faasil to play the main antagonist.

In what has come as exciting news, Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram’s makers are reportedly holding talks with critically acclaimed Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil to play the main antagonist. While the film’s teaser received tremendously positive reviews from fans and critics alike, this news has now taken over the internet. If the talks progress positively, it goes without saying that the film will have a power-packed cast list. An official statement regarding this news is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the film’s teaser got 15 million views days after it was released. Taking to his Twitter space, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films shared the news. In the teaser, what we see is Kamal Haasan first preparing a meal and getting ready to eat the platter on a banana leaf. Later, a group of masked men can be seen sitting in the dinner table and it strikes a chord of the Last Supper. In the end, Kamal looks straight into the camera and asks in his intense voice, “Shall we start it?” The teaser ends with Kamal throwing two axes at someone and then the film’s title is revealed.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose recent film Kaithi received praises from Kollywood movie buffs, is directing the film, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing music. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan also has in his kitty, Indian 2 with Shankar. Lokesh Kanagaraj is still awaiting the release of his upcoming film Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

