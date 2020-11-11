Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: Has Lokesh Kanagaraj adopted THIS aspect from his previous films Maanagaram and Kaithi?

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

We all know by now that Kamal Haasan’s next film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Vikram. The film’s title teaser received tremendously positive reviews. While we have seen Kamal Haasan’s look and the film’s basic theme, speculations are overflowing on social media. Now, a new report has come up stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj has followed an aspect which he had in his previous films Maanagaram and Kaithi. Apparently, this film will also have a storyline happening in a short period of time.

However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers regarding the same. Maanagaram revolves around the story of three different people and the complications they face in a single day in the city of Chennai. Kaithi, on the other hand, is about an inmate, who was released on parole. The film’s story narrates an incident that happens overnight.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan to restart work on the shelved film Marudhanayagam?

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently waiting for the release of his next directorial Master. The film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in some key roles. It is expected that the makers will release the film’s teaser on Diwali. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has in his kitty Indian 2 by Shankar. While the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after a mishap on the sets, no updates about the shooting’s resumption have been made yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×