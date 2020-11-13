Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: Teaser of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gets 15 million views

Directed by Lokesh Kanaagarj, the film has Kamal Haasan as the lead actors. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of teh cast and crew.

In what has come as an exciting news, the teaser of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram has received 15 million views. Taking to his Twitter space, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films shared the news. He has also revealed that the teaser received about 35 million views when it was aired during the reality show Bigg Boss, which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. Well, it goes without saying that the news is a huge treat to the fans of Kamal Haasan.

The teaser was released a couple of days back on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday. In the teaser, what we see is Kamal Haasan first preparing a meal and getting ready to eat the plater on a banana leaf. Later, a group of masked men can be seen sitting in the dinner table and it strikes a chord of the Last Supper. In the end, Kamal looks straight into the camera and asks in his intense voice, “Shall we start it?” The teaser ends with Kamal throwing two axes at someone and then the film’s title is revealed.

See the Tweet here:

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed only three films so far, emerged to be one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood as all his films were lauded by fans and critics alike. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs and film critics. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film titled Master with Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.

