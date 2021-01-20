Kamal Haasan says he will interact with fans online till he recovers; Says people’s love is his medicine

Kamal Haasan underwent a surgery which was a follow up treatment for an injury that he had sustained a few years back.

Yesterday, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan released a statement regarding Kamal Haasan’s health. They said that he has been recovering well and that he will be on rest till he is completely alright. Now, Kamal Haasan has taken to his Twitter account and released a statement, where he has thanked the health care professionals for taking a good care of him. He also promised to be in touch with people through social media and added that his first medicine is people’s love and affection.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “The surgery was successful. Big thanks to the doctors' team at Sri Ramchandra Hospital. Till I recover, I will keep interacting with my fans and followers on social media and in the hearts of people. My first medicine is my people’ love. I wish to see them soon”.

அறுவைச் சிகிச்சை வெற்றிகரமாக முடிந்தது. ஸ்ரீ ராமச்சந்திரா மருத்துவமனை அணியினருக்கு நன்றி. காயம் ஆறும் வரை இணையத்தில் நடமாட்டமும், உங்கள் இதயத்தில் உறவாடலும் தொடரும். மக்களின் அன்பே மருந்து. விரைவில் நேரில் சந்திப்போம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 19, 2021

Kamal Haasan, who recently completed hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil fourth season, had a surgery a couple of days back. He had earlier announced on his social media space that a follow up surgery was on the cards and that he would get back to work after the surgery. For the unversed, he sustained an injury in his knee during an accident a few years ago. On the acting front, it is expected that the shooting of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will be restarted soon. It was also announced on Kamal’s birthday that he will be joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster drama titled Vikram.

