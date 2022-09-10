Kamal Haasan says he's happy and thanks fans for their love as Vikram completes 100 days in theatres
Kamal Haasan shared a voice note to thank fans for their love towards Vikram as the film completes 100 days in theatres
Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj broke the box office with its records. The film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has now completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatres. Vikram continues to perform well in theaters despite being released in OTT for many days. Overwhelmed by the response, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a voice message to thank fans for their love and support.
Posting an audio clip on Twitter, Kamal Haasan said: "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."
The film, which continues to draw crowds to theatres despite having been released on OTT on July 8, has already grossed over Rs 400 crore from its box office collections worldwide. It has also officially become the number one grosser in Tamil Nadu.
Vikram also has an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, among others with Suriya as a cameo role Rolex. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Meanwhile, After a long gap of more than two years, the makers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's Indian 2 have resumed the shoot for the highly-awaited project with a mahurat pooja. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal alongside Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in key roles.