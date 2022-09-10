Kamal Haasan says he's happy and thanks fans for their love as Vikram completes 100 days in theatres

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj broke the box office with its records. The film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has now completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatres. Vikram continues to perform well in theaters despite being released in OTT for many days. Overwhelmed by the response, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a voice message to thank fans for their love and support.

Posting an audio clip on Twitter, Kamal Haasan said: "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."