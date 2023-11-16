Kamal Haasan sends heartwarming message to director Alphonse Puthren; urges to take care of his health

Premam director Alphonse Puthren grabbed headlines a few weeks ago when he initially conveyed how he self-diagnosed that he has autism spectrum and will be taking a hiatus from mainstream filmmaking. Although the post was later deleted by him, the news attracted everyone's attention as many came out to support him.

Recently the director had prepared a song for Kamal Haasan on his birthday and shared the same with actor-filmmaker R Parthiban. The latter was kind enough to forward the song to Kamal Haasan and now, the man himself has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the director and conveyed his wishes to him.

Kamal Haasan’s message for Alphonse Puthren

The audio clip which was prepared by Kamal Haasan was made into a video format and shared by Parthiban on his official Instagram handle. The audio message had Kamal Haasan complimenting Alphonse Puthren’s song for him and said “He (Alphonse Puthren) may not be physically well but from the sound of it I can feel his mind is very fruitful.”

He added, “His voice sounds so joyous, and hopes he remains the same way further on as well.”

Kamal Haasan also in his audio message talked about Puthren's decision to stay away from cinema, he said “The decision he has to take is personal but do ask him to take care of his health. Take care, Alphonse.”

Kamal Haasan is not the only person who publicly wished for the well-being of the director, earlier Soorarai Potru director Sudha Kongara also conveyed her wishes to Alphonse Puthren, saying that Premam kept her alive during her lowest time and promised to keep consuming his works in any format he wishes to put it out.

Alphonse Puthren’s Workfront

Alphonse Puthren was last seen in 2022 with his Malayalam film Gold which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead role. The film was Puthren’s next feature film after the blockbuster movie Premam but it met with mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and was a box-office bomb in the theaters.

Moreover, it was also announced that Alphonse Puthren would be making his next film in Tamil called Gift, which will have Sandy Master and Kovai Sarala in the leading roles.

