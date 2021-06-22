Kamal Haasan sends love to Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday; Says you have charmed Tamil hearts with talent

As Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and sent in love and birthday wishes.

The Superstar of Tamil Industry, Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday, today, on June 22. Fans and colleagues are celebrating his special day by sharing birthday wishes on social media platforms. The actor has been trending ever since morning because of his birthday and the first look of his upcoming film, which has been titled Beast.

Another big reason for trending is Kamal Haasan's special birthday wish for the Master actor, Thalapathy Vijay. The actor and politician, Kamal Haasan sent in his love and birthday wishes to Vijay by taking to Twitter. The actor wrote in the tweet in Tamil, which is loosely translated, "My dear brother who has charmed the Tamil hearts with his talent and love @actorvijay Happy Birthday to you."

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the makers of his next film, Beast, also known as Thalapathy65, released two posters. Vijay can be seen donning a white vest along with jeans and holding a rifle in his hand looking as powerful as ever in the two posters. The posters are going viral on social media and thousands of netizens are sharing them. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kamal Haasan is currently working on Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The cast of the film includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Manobala and Nedumudi Venu among others. Indian 2 has completed 60% of the shooting and later due to the accident on the film’s set, which killed three people, the shooting was put to a halt. Apart from this, Kamal Haasan will also be collaborating with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, of Master, for an upcoming film titled, Evanendru Ninaithai.

Credits :Twitter

