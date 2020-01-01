Kamal Haasan sends a STRONG MESSAGE to his fans on Twitter

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wished his fans for new year. In his message, he quoted Tamil poet Baradhi and stated that he would work hard to make Tamil Nadu great.

In what looks like subtle message as a politician, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wished everyone a happy new year. He quoted the great Tamil poet from the pre-independent era, Baradhi, and stated that his journey towards victory has started. He also requested everyone to join hands with him to Tamil Nadu to a great level.

கைகுலுக்கி வாழ்த்து பரிமாறும் ஆண்டு மட்டுமல்ல, கரம்கோர்த்து களமாடும் ஆண்டு. நீ, நான்,நாம் என அனைவரும் இணைந்து களமாடினால்,பாரதி சொன்னது போல வான்புகழ் கொண்ட தமிழகமாக மீண்டும் ஆக்கலாம்.இன்று தொடங்குவது புத்தாண்டு மட்டுமல்ல.நம் வெற்றிப்பயணமும் தான்.நாளை நமதே.புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the sequal of Shankar’s Indian. Apparently, some big names including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simhaa, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are roped in to play some crucial roles in the film. Rathnavelu is cranking the camera and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles. Meanwhile, a fake poster of the film was circulated online, and the makers took to social media to clarify that it was not the official first look.

