Kamal Haasan shares his reaction as Vikram trailer plays on Burj Khalifa in Dubai; WATCH

Kamal Haasan has reached Dubai for promotions of his much anticipated upcoming film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. Excitement for the film reached a fever pitch as the film's trailer was played on Burj Khalifa in Dubai, on Wednesday night. A video of the actor watching the trailer in the spectacular view has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Kamal Haasan is seen sitting on a chair and enjoying the trailer as it played on Burj Khalifa. The actor looks super ecstatic watching it. Vikram also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead role. The trailer of Vikram has yet again set the internet on fire.

Yesterday, director Lokesh Kangaraj unveiled Suriya's poster from the film as he is playing a cameo role. It also teased the character Suriya is playing in the film as the caption on it reads, “Suriya as? The poster sent the internet into meltdown.

that Kamal Haasan will be visiting Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens to greet the fans for the first day first show tomorrow 3rd June, at the 4 a.m. The FDFS shows are expected to begin at 7 AM in the morning and the response is expected to be unimaginable. Recently, the actor opened up about how he wanted to shot Vikram in all languages but wasn't possible.He said, "I'm always open to making double versions but my CEO and co-producer there were nervous that it shoots up cost price right. The actor's job is the worst part. Even if you take one shot which you double up for the other four, they have to pay everyone twice and they are concerned about that."

Also Read: Kamal Haasan on Vikram's Pan-India dubbing & linguist barrier for Hindi films in South

Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film. Vikram also features an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles.