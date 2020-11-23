Kamal Haasan to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and Shankar’s Indian 2 simultaneously?

While the makers of Vikram have been coming up with various updates, there has been no updates from the makers of Indian 2.

We all know that Kamal Haasan has two exciting projects in his kitty. While one of the films titled Vikram is being made at a brisk pace, there’s no update about his film Indian 2 with Shankar. Now, buzz is that the actor is all set to simultaneously shoot both the films. However, there’s no official update regarding the shooting process of neither of the films. While Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Pictures, Lyca Productions is bankrolling Indian 2.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers of Vikram released the titled of the film on Kamal Haasan’s birthday along with an intense teaser. It received a huge positive response by the fans. The makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew of the film. It is expected that more details about the film’s shooting schedule and the cast and crew will be revealed in the month of December. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

On the other hand, Indian 2 has Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. AR Rahman will compose music for Indian 2. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film due to a mishap. After the accident, COVID 19 gripped the nation and all the shootings were halted. Now, it is expected that the makers will announce about the shooting soon.

Credits :Sify

