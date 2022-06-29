Kamal Haasan shows all that he is the fittest actor in town at 67; Performs 26 pushups

It is hard to believe, Kamal Haasan is going to turn 69 in a couple of years. Nevertheless, he maintains a fit and active lifestyle. The superstar was seen performing several high-octane stuns in his last release, Vikram. The director of the action entertainer, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently took to Twitter and shared a throwback video from the sets of their flick. In the clip, the Chachi 420 star can be seen doing as many as 26 pushups in a single go.

The makers captioned the post, "@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised... He did 26...I missed recording the initial two... The eagle has landed #Vikram." The last phrase of the caption is from Vikram's popular song titled Once Upon A Time. The fans were awestruck by the star and started showering the comment section with appreciative comments.

Check out the video below:

Touted to be an action thriller, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh in the lead roles. Released on 3rd June this year, the venture got tremendous reviews from the audience. The project also performed exceedingly well at the box office.

In the meantime, Suriya portrayed a special role as Rolex in the drama, and movie buffs simply loved him. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about getting Suriya on board Vikram. He was quoted saying, “I just called him up one day to do this role. It wasn’t a regular producer–actor call, I just told him ‘I want you to do this on 8 and 9’ to which he responded, ‘I can do it from 10’. We locked things and started the shoot. It’s a cameo, not a very big role. We have been wanting to work on a feature film for a while now and Vikram has set the ball rolling. Let’s say, Vikram is breaking the ice kind of a scenario.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun looks uber-chic as he gets spotted outside a restaurant in the city; PICS